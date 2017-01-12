NAIAS Car of the Year: Chevrolet Bolt EV

The Bolt EV is used to turning heads, but Chevrolet's 2017 model brought home hardware on Monday as Car of the Year.

A panel of automotive journalists from the US and Canada agreed in a landslide for the electric sedan at the North American International Auto Show. The Bolt, which boasts an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range per charge, won the vote convincingly.

It scored 364 points to beat the Hyundai G90 sedan (105) and third-place Volvo S90 sedan with 101.

The Bolt EV also won the 2017 Motor Trend Car of the Year and the 2017 Green Car of the Year by the Green Car Journal. It included an electronic precision shift and one pedal driving that lets the driver take the foot off the accelerator and use the brake less.

Despite being all-electric, the Bolt goes 0-60 miles per hour in less than 6.5 seconds. And chargering time promised about 90 miles in about 30 minutes of charge time.

The Bolt's starting MSRP is $37,495 or $29,995 after federal tax credit.

To take a closer look, check out the video above or in our photo gallery.



CLICK HERE to learn more from Chevrolet.

The doors at the NAIAS at Cobo Center open Saturday to the public and the show runs through Jan. 22.

