300 gather for vigil for missing Danielle Stislicki

- She was last seen Dec. 2, and Thursday night friends and family of Danielle Stislicki still want answers.

They gathered at a vigil to support each other Thursday night in Redford Township.

"Looking for Danielle with your help, your eyes, your heart, your spirit," said Richard Stislicki, Danielle's father.

Richard Stislicki stood alongside his entire family - minus one. His 28-year-old daughter Danielle, who disappeared six weeks ago.

She worked her dayshift in Southfield at Met Life Friday, Dec. 2. When her shift concluded at 5 p.m., she left work. It was the last time Danielle was seen.

Her 2015 Jeep Renegade was found parked outside her apartment at Independence Green Apartments near Halsted and Grand River in Farmington Hills. But there has been no other sign of Danielle.

More than 300 people packed the Redford VFW Post 345 on Schoolcraft for a vigil and rally, hoping for Danielle's safe return. She grew up in Redford and graduated Redford Union High School.

"Driving into the parking lot, seeing people you don't even know, supporting us hoping to find Danielle, it's overwhelming," said Ann Stislicki, Danielle's mother.

Just before Christmas, investigators got a warrant to search a home on Oxford Street in Berkley.

The home was the residence of a former security guard who worked at MetLife, Danielle's employer. The guard was not employed by MetLife.

Investigators say they removed evidence but would not elaborate. There has never been an arrest in the case.

Farmington Hills police are calling Danielle's disappearance a crime.

Ann Stislicki said her daughter's disappearance is completely out of character.

"Danielle was not in any form or fashion upset about anything," she said. "So it is not usual for Danielle. Danielle does not keep secrets at all; she wears her emotions on her sleeve."

At the vigil ribbons, pins and bows in Danielle's favorite color burgundy was handed out. Her family and friends are encouraging them to be placed on doors, trees, and everywhere else in order to raise awareness and in a sign of solidarity for her safe return.



There are other ways to get involved online to help:

CLICK HERE for the Facebook group Find Danielle Stislicki A Website has also been created, click here



A GoFundMe has also been created. CLICK HERE to donate.