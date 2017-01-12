Trump and fake news; the future of the auto industry Local News Trump and fake news; the future of the auto industry

Part 1: Trump and fake news

Before Geoffrey Fieger runs for president we will soon have President Donald Trump.



This week in his first press conference since the election, Trump shouted down a reporter from CNN, calling the cable channel "fake news."



Does he have a point -- or is just being big bully?

On the panel:

Mildred Gaddis, talk show host, on 1200 AM WCHB

Lena Epstein, Republican co-chair of the Donald Trump campaign in Michigan

Steve Neavling, Editor and publisher of the Motor City Muckraker website.

Rep. Jim Runestad (R-White Lake)

Part 2: The future of the auto industry



The world has come to Detroit for the big auto show.



And tonight we've got some of the best minds in the business talking about the road ahead for the city that put America on wheels. Two industry titans and to auto reporters talk about the North American International Auto Show and the future of the industry.



NOTE: Above is the version that aired, the original full-length segment can be watched below.

On the panel:

Bob Lutz, auto industry legend, with experience at GM, Ford and Chrysler

Ed Welbern, former GM chief of Global Design

John McElroy, Autoline Detroit

Paul Eisenstein, The Detroit Bureau













Part 3: On the Road



Charlie Langton asks metro Detroit what they think of autonomous cars.