Fire at DDOT Shoemaker terminal; bus delays expected Local News Crews working fire at DDOT Shoemaker terminal Fire crews were on the scene of a massive fire at a DDOT terminal.

The fire began around 1:30 Friday morning at the DDOT Shoemaker Terminal on St. Jean Street on the city's east side. Crews reported several minor explosions as they worked to put out the flames.

The fire reached two-alarms before it was contained around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

DDOT Director, Dan Dirks, says fewer than 10 DDOT buses were damaged. Dirks adds, while the cause of the fire is under investigation, all routes will be covered but some may experience delays.

The normal daily pullout is approximately 200 buses for the morning peak rush-hour, which begins roughly around 6 a.m., says Dirks. More than half of those buses come from the Gilbert Terminal.

The complete list of affected routes will be provided later this morning.

Passengers can view real time route information by downloading the DDOT bus app or they can use Text-My-Bus by texting their nearest location or intersection to 50464 to find out what time their bus will arrive at any designated stop.

The Customer Service Department can be reached a 313-933-1300.

