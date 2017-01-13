Woman dies after being shot in Warren, suspect still on the run [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo from FOX 2's Charlie Langton Local News Woman dies after being shot in Warren, police questioning boyfriend A woman who was found shot in Warren Friday morning has died, according to the Warren Mayor's Office.

- A woman who was found shot in Warren Friday morning has died, according to the Warren Mayor's Office.

Police are still looking for a suspect. They questioned the woman's boyfriend earlier but have determined he is not a suspect, according to the mayor's office.

K9 units from Troy and Sterling Heights were helping police search for the suspect earlier this morning. The shooting happened at Stoneridge Heritage Village, which is off Mound Road between 12 and 13 mile roads near the GM Tech Center.

Warren police say the woman was shot multiple times in her torso and was found in the front yard of the residence. She was found next to her car.

A witness told police they saw a person running away from the area immediately after hearing the gunshots.

St. Anne Catholic School, about a mile north on Mound Road, was locked down until 10 a.m. while the investigation was active in the area. We're told police are still currently looking for a weapon.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.