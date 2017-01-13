'This Is Us' admits popular scene was inspired by Detroit dojo

- Last month, Detroiter Jason Wilson was upset after he saw a recent episode of NBC's newest hit show, "This Is Us."

The scene shows an initiation ritual, in which a young man balances on his father's back while the father does push-ups until his strength gives out.

Wilson says that's exactly what they do at his studio, Cave of Adullam Transformational Academy, and that show writers ripped off his idea after seeing it in a video online. He says one of his videos even showed men stepping in for a boy whose father was not there - and that's the exact scenario that played out in "This Is Us."

Now, the staff of the show is public ally admitting the scene was inspired by what they saw in Wilson's video. The video of their training went viral over the summer.

"The emotional episode of This Is Us titled "The Trip" included a martial arts studio scene that was inspired by Jason Wilson and his inspirational teaching at The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy in Detroit, Michigan," a tweet from 20th Century Fox TV reads.

"The producers and writers of This Is Us found Mr. Wilson's work with his students incredibly moving," the tweet continues.

Wilson messaged FOX 2 thanking us for our role in helping him find a resolution with the show. All Wilson said he was looking for was acknowledgement for the impact his studio has had.

Cave of Adullam Transformational Academy is a transformational training academy in Detroit near the DIA for boys and young men to strengthen their physical, mental and emotional spirit. You can read more about them at www.thecaveofadullam.org.