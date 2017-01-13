Suspect in Michigan fatal snow plow hit and run had prior drug convictions

- A 21-year-old man charged with failing to stop at an accident after a Grand Rapids-area woman was struck and killed by a truck equipped with a snowplow is being held on a $1 million bond.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Wyoming District Court Judge Steven Timmers took 21-year-old Austin Hill's criminal history into consideration Friday when raising the bond previously set at $750,000. A not guilty plea has been entered.

Hill is accused of hitting and killing Chelsea Crawford as she was walking to a bus stop on her way to work on Tuesday.

According to the FOX 17 in Grand Rapids, records show that Hill has served time for prior criminal offenses including maintaining a drug house along with the delivery and manufacturing of marijuana.

His driving record also shows he has several license suspensions since 2013, including violating the terms of a restricted license he was given at one point. He was also caught driving with fraudulent or fake insurance in 2015.

Hill's truck was located the day of the accident and he was arrested on Wednesday. Video from cameras on a nearby property played a key role in the investigation.

When Chelsea died, her husband Ben set up a GoFundMe account to pay for her memorial. The goal was set at $10,000 and it has topped $17,000 as of 11:30 Friday morning. Here's what he wrote on the account:

"My loving wife Chelsea passed away Tuesday January 10th. She was hit by a truck with a plow. My wife loved books and stories, she was always buying books and reading them. It would be rare for her to not have one in her bag. It was the love of books that brought us together. She had such a joy about her and cared so much for everyone around her. She would always make me smile when i was sad. She would get so excited by the smallest things and would dance around. Her light and her life was so special. Everyone who knew her loved her and even strangers who crossed her path left with a smile. The loss of her is a loss to the world, no one will ever read the book she was writing or hear her thoughts on the world. Whenever told her "I love you" she would always reply "I love you more". She was too young and too special, her life ended way before it's time. We are all hurting and we know in time we will need to lay her to rest. Funerals are not cheap, and we cannot afford it on our own. Above all else pray for us and the familys affected by this loss. Give what ever you can, we are greatful for every cent and every good word and prayer."

----------

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.