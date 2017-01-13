3 injured in dog attack in Warren

- Three people were rushed to the hospital Friday morning after they were injured in a dog attack.

Warren police on the scene tell FOX 2 a grandmother, mother and a child were injured at a home in the 21000 block of Logue Avenue, which is near Toepfer and Ryan roads.

Police tell us the dog has been put down. Police have not yet confirmed the breed of the dog.

The severity of the victims' injuries is not yet known. FOX 2 is also working to learn what led up to the attack.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.