Ruth Johnson raps with kangaroo in new Secretary of State ad

- An unlikely duo is urging Michiganders to take advantage of the Secretary of State's Express SOS program.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson joined forces with a kangaroo in a new ad that premiered at the 2017 North American International Auto Show. The two rap, dance and even snuggle a little bit while reminding us that we have "no time to lose" by waiting in that dreaded line.

"Waitin' around is such a snooze," the kangaroo chimes in with a crafty little rhyme.

The two may not be the best of friends, though. At the end of the video, Johnson snuggles up the kangaroo but nipped on the side of her face. The ad still promises that express SOS servies will be "painless."

In all seriousness, though, the SOS Express Program is something to take advantage of. You can do everything from license and tab renewal to address changes online instead of braving the line at the SOS branch.

"Hop online -- not in line," the ad jokes.

You can check out the online express services at expressSOS.com.