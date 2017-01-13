Fallen DPD officer Myron Jarrett honored with memorial marker Local News Fallen DPD officer Myron Jarrett honored with memorial marker The City of Detroit placed a memorial marker Friday honoring fallen Detroit officer Myron Jarrett killed by a hit-and-run driver last fall.

Jarrett was killed during a routine traffic stop when he was struck by a driver.

The city hung a memorial sign in his honor at the intersection of Monica and Puritan where he was killed.

"Thank you for loving my son and I just thank you for the honor that he's getting today," said his mother, Collette Jarrett.

She spoke briefly to attendees on Friday as the Detroit Police Department honored Jarrrett.

"This is the first time that a memorial marker and the name of a fallen officer ... That's a lot," said DPD Chief James Craig.

Jarrett was an eight-year veteran of the force and a father of four.

He was in the midst of a traffic stop last fall when he was hit and killed by a driver who was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

A short time later, he was identified as Steven Guzina and was arrested.



Twanzara Ayres lives down the street and remembers that October night like it was yesterday.

"I come outside and see all the police, come to find out the next morning it was a police officer," she said.

Two and half months later, Detroit police officers want to make sure they keep Jarrett's memory alive.

"My heart is heavy. I'm just so grateful and I'm so appreciative, and I'm just so thankful for all of this. I'm just sad he is getting this because of his death," Collette said.