Man murdered in own home, family still searching for answers Local News Man murdered in own home, family still searching for answers It's been four months since Gary Bracy was murdered in his own home, but his family still hopes to find answers.

Gina Robinson has fond memories of growing up with a brother 9 years older.

"That was my protector. That was my hero. Anytime I needed anything I could call him. He would make a way," she said.

But now, after all those years, memories and pictures are all Gina has left.

"He was the life of the party. He kept the jokes rolling. He just kept us laughing," she said.

In September, her brother Gary was found shot to death in the west-side home they grew up in on Ferguson near West McNichols.

"He's still out there and it's scary," Gina said.

Bracy's truck was stolen and later recovered but nearly four months later, no one has been arrested for Gary's murder.

"I'm 100 percent sure someone knows something. I just pray that someone come forward. Just imagine if that was your family member. And this is someone who grew up in this neighborhood, so he's known," Gina said.

With no signs of forced entry, she believes her brother knew his killer.

"Whoever it was, he trusted enough to open the door and i think at that point someone else rushed in," Gina said. "From my understanding it could be someone from the neighborhood that I grew up in -- that I lived at since I was 2 years old."

He was an army veteran who loved to go fishing -- a grandfather who will never see his grand children grow up.

"Just imagine what my family is going through. They didn't just take someone, they took a father, a brother, a grandfather, an uncle, a best friend."