Crook caught on tape breaking into Sterling Heights tanning salon Local News Crook caught on tape breaking into Sterling Heights tanning salon A store owner in Sterling Heights is fed up as thieves targeted his business yet again leaving a huge mess Friday morning.

Jimmy Lertola, Jr., owner of Electric Tan on 15 Mile Road has just about had it.

After walking in to see his store broken into yet again, he took a look at surveillance footage.

"The cops said they seen a car in the parking lot drive around twice before someone actually stopped in front to break in," Lertola said.

Using what appears to be a hammer, the thief quickly smashes the glass.

"He comes in, goes to the register area, looking around doesn't see anything," Lertola said.

The crook, quite possibly seeing that camera, leaves empty-handed.

"I just think he didn't see anything to take," Lertola said.

Lertola says other than one attempted break-in, this is the second break-in in about 2 and a half years.

Won's Dry Cleaners next door was broken into just weeks ago.

Thankfully that thief was caught last month, but this guy can be clearly seen on camera with his grey hat and heavy coat..

"(He was a) pretty stocky looking guy -- just some blue jeans, tennis shoes," Lertola said.

While Lertola says he feels violated, he's just happy he and his wife weren't inside when this guy decided to bust into their business.