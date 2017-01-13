Pit bull attacks toddler, family in Warren Local News Pit bull attacks toddler, family in Warren

“I just heard a lot of screaming. I didn't know exactly what was going on.”

Those piercing screams were followed by the arrival of emergency crews to a house on Logue Street.

“Come to find out the dog went crazy over there.”

A neighbor who does not want to be identified describes the frightening scene he witnessed next :

“I see them carrying the little kid out and put him in the back of the EMS. He had blood on the side of his head.”

Sources tell Fox 2 that around 11:00 a.m. Friday. A 3-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull inside the house, leaving him with severe facial injuries.

His grandmother intervened and received severe injuries to an arm.

The boy's mother also tried to rescue her son, but got bit in the arm as the dog continued to attack.

“It’s kind of bad that you have a dog that turns and attacks on a family.”

The neighbor tells Fox 2 after the family members were taken away by emergency crews he then heard two gunshots.

“I saw the police run in with a shotgun. Then I saw animal control pull up and animal control went in. I guess they couldn't get control of dog so they had to put him down.”

Sources tell Fox 2 that before the 3-year old dog was killed, it attacked several officers also. The officers were not injured.”

The neighbor says this family is new to the neighborhood and he never saw the dog outside

“He just stuck his head through blinds every now and then.”

Now he's hoping that his new neighbors can move on from the horrible tragedy and have a speedy recovery.

“My heart goes out to family. I hope they will be ok.”