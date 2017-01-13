Residents say missing manhole cover hole concerns were unheard by city Local News Residents say missing manhole cover hole concerns were unheard by city

-

On Detroit's west side, a parent calls it an "accident waiting to happen."

A manhole is uncovered right across the street from a school.

When a mother of three went to pick up her kids and parked in a different spot outside the Paul Robeson Malcolm X Academy she says she could not believe what she was staring at.

"When I turned around to get out of a car to look, I see a sewer hole," said mom Tamika Hunt.

Tamika Hunt says she took pictures and went inside the school to speak to staff members who she says told her the problem is not new

"They told me since they couldn't do nothing about it and that they keep calling and complaining about it," Hunt said. "Nobody (would) do anything about it, they told me to see what I can do."

FOX 2 contacted the city for answers. A crew was sent out for assessment and city officials said in a statement:

"The Detroit Water and Sewage Department is interested in immediately replacing the missing manhole cover. It is a very unusual and old design that is not readily available.

DWSD has scheduled a rebuild for next week which will include refitting the surface area to accommodate a customary cover."

Then as students started leaving school at the end of school day. Fox 2 also reached out to school officials who say an investigation into the matter is being conducted and there would be no comment at this time.

One grandmother who has two grandkids attending this school says she just wants something done sooner than later.

"We don't need reaction after the problem we need people to be proactive," said Stacia Little.