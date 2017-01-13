Two teens shot near Old Redford Academy on Detroit's west side

- Detroit police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on the city's west side.

Two teens were shot near Old Redford Academy at Outer Drive near Southfield. One victim is 18 years old and the second is 16 years old, according to police.



One teen was transported to the hospital by Rapid Response crews and the other got his own ride to the hospital.



The teens are listed at serious condition at a local hospital after a high school basketball game against Bradford High School.

Tensions were high and witnesses heard six shots fired. Police still still at the scene determining how many students and other people were involved.



"I believe there may still have been some kids exiting the school as the shooting took place," said Capt. Rodney Cox, Detroit police. "There were a number of children who were outside when the shooting occurred. When the shooting took place quite a few students rushed back towards the school to seek refuge."

Police are still just at the start of their investigation. They say no one is in custody at this time. but there is one young man they are looking for, possibly a student at this time.

The only description that they have is that he is a light complected black male. Police have not had a chance to talk to them yet in detail.