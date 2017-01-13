Bloomfield man builds his own 'wall' outside home to support Trump Local News Bloomfield man builds his own wall outside home to support Trump A major part of President-elect Donald Trump's platform is a plan to build a wall between the US and Mexico.



But a Bloomfield Township man has built a wall of his own - to support a man who he believes is the right choice for the country. But not everyone agrees with that wall.

"I have done sculptures before but I am a political junkie," said resident Dan Bean. "And this is to honor President Trump and his inauguration in seven days."

To do that, Dan Bean decided to build a wall of his own - but this one is made of spray painted snow and sits in the front yard of his Bloomfield Township home.

"I built it five days ago then it got pretty warm out and started melting," Bean said. "So it has been five days of repair waiting for some cold weather.

"Everybody has been great about it. I get some honks as people drive by. One guy rode by on his bicycle shaking his head so I assume he is a liberal. I am going to watch it tonight, put lights on it and hope to make it through the night."

Bean's wall got mixed reaction from passerbys, but you have to wonder what neighbors think of this political statement soon to be spotlighted across the street.

"I thought he had nothing better to do with his time, he's making an ice sculpture," quipped Martha Bones.

Martha Bones is the mother of actor and comedian Tim Allen. She admits she was ready for a change when it comes to the presidential election - but the wall isn't the answer.

"I think our country is our country and it should remain our country," she said. "But we welcome anybody that wants to be part of it.”

FOX 2: "So what about now when you look out and see this wall that represents this outside your door?"

"That's his business that's his board he can do what he wants to do," Bones said.

Although Bones doesn't agree with everything Trump, especially a wall that many feel is flat-out discrimination, the almost 90 year-old is trying to keep an open mind.

That's what Dan Bean is hoping others do too. He claims the sign isn't racist - just support for a man who he believes is going to take the country in the right direction.

FOX 2: "We know who is going to build a wall but who is going to pay for it?"

"Hopefully Mexico is going to pay for it," Bean said. "But I had to pay for it with a sore back."

FOX 2 received some concerned calls about the snow wall - that's why we went to check it out. Bean says he has already had a Trump sign stolen - he's not sure how long his Trump wall will last.

