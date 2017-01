Inside the auto show's Charity Preview with Maurielle Lue Local News Inside the auto show's Charity Preview with Maurielle Lue

The North American International Auto Show opens to the public in just a few hours.

But Friday night the red carpet was rolled out to raise money for charity and a great time at the annual Charity Preview.

Since1976, $106 mllion have been given to children's charities in the state of Michigan, specifically $41 million going to local children's charities in southeast Michigan.

Maurielle Lue takes you inside the exlusive event showcasing the hot cars and hot fashion.