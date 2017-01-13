At least 6 shots fired, two teens wounded after basketball game Local News At least 6 shots fired, two teens wounded after basketball game

- Two teens shot after a high school basketball game on Detroit's west side.

They were wounded Friday night outside Old Redford Academy at Outer Drive near Southfield. The teens, ages 16 and 18, both had gunshot wounds to the arms and are hospitalized, listed in temporary serious condition.

"It really troubles me that this kind of thing would take place," said Capt. Rodney Cox, Detroit police.

DPD has no one in custody but are looking for a lightly complected African-American man in connection to the incident.

Police believe a group of students and possibly others were involved in a tiff at the end of a school basketball game, as it was ending around 8:30 p.m.

"I believe there may have still been some kids exiting the school as the shooting took place," Cox said. "But there were a number of children that were outside when the shooting occurred. When the shooting took place the kids rushed back towards the school quite naturally, to seek refuge."

People living near Old Redford Academy heard the rapid fire shots.

"I heard six shots," said Laveron Davis. "I didn't pay attention to it because I hear it all the time."

Police spent hours searching for bullet casings and interviewing witnesses who may know who pulled the trigger.

"We certainly want our children to be able to attend a high school game without having to worry about things like this taking place," Cox said.