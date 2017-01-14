NAIAS 2017 opens to the public

(WJBK) - The North American International Auto Show has now opened to the public. Many enjoyed the new concept cars, but for the kids, it was all about a superhero. FOX 2's Camille Amiri reports.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
(WJBK) - The North American International Auto Show has now opened to the public. Many enjoyed the new concept cars, but for the kids, it was all about a superhero. FOX 2's Camille Amiri reports.