Drunk driver crashes through Detroit Metro Airport security fence

- A drunk driver crashed through a security fence at Detroit Metro Airport early Sunday morning.

Sources tell FOX 2 that the vehicle had left a nearby bar with a car full of people, shortly before the incident.

According to airport media relations, the driver of the car ran off the road and went through a security fence at the airport, but did not access a runway, as sources had previously told FOX 2.

Eventually, the car exited the same location of the fence through which it had crashed. There was no chase according to airport media relations.

A short time later, a vehicle was stopped by Airport Authority Police near Middlebelt and I-94, matching the description of the vehicle involved in the incident.

According to airport media relations, the driver and one passenger were in the vehicle when it was stopped. Both occupants were removed without incident.

The driver was arrested for drunk driving, with a BAC high enough to be considered Super Drunk under the Michigan drunken driving laws.

The driver will also face charges of leaving the scene of an accident and breach of security, which is a violation of an airport ordinance.

The passenger was cited for breach of security and released.

Crews are on the scene at DTW, where repairs are being made to the fence.

The safety and security of the airport, passengers, and employees were never at risk, according to airport media relations.

--

A previous version of this story cited sources, saying that the car that crash through the fence accessed an airport runway and lead police on a brief chase, which airport media relations says is not the case. The previous version of this story also stated that there were no passengers in the car at the time of the traffic stop, which has been changed. The story has been updated to reflect these changes.