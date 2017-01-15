Metro Detroit groups prepare to march on Washington

Local groups are getting ready for the Women's March on Washington. The event is happening the day after President-Elect Trump's inauguration, and that's no coincidence. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports.

Posted:Jan 15 2017 11:20PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 11:20PM EST

(WJBK) -  

Local groups are getting ready for the Women's March on Washington. The event is happening the day after President-Elect Trump's inauguration, and that's no coincidence. FOX 2's Hannah Saunders reports. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories