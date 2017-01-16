Man rescued while ice fishing on Lake St. Clair

- A man has been hospitalized after falling through the ice in Lake St. Clair while ice fishing Monday morning, according to Lt. John Michalke of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

The man was fishing near the Velger Boat Harbor when the accident happened. Fellow fishermen heard his cries for help and called 911 around 7:30 a.m.

Rescue crews were able to pull the man out and get him to the hospital.

"They came out and brought a boat to slide across the ice and got him out with that," says fellow fisherman Rich Brys.

People who know the area well say the man was by what's described as The Spillway. He was about 400 yards south of the DNR boat launch in an area of Lake St. Clair where the current makes the ice thin and treacherous.

The man was taken to the hospital to get checked out as a precaution. He's expected to be okay.