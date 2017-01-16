Plane crashes during landing at Livingston County Airport

- Emergency crews are responding Monday afternoon to a crash landing at the Livingston County Airport in Howell.

We're told a plane crashed as it appeared to be landing. We're told only the pilot was onboard and only suffered minor injuries.

We're told the plane, however, broke in half. The model of the plane is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported. We're told the Howell Fire Department is still on scene.

The Livingston County Airport is located near the Tanger Outlets in Howell, near Grand River Avenue and M-59 Highland Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.