Two people killed in three car accident in Sterling Heights

- Police in Sterling Heights are investigating a devastating traffic accident involving three cars that ended with two people killed late Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of 17 Mile and Ryan just before noon to work the accident.

According to Sterling Heights Police, three cars were involved and two people were was killed in the crash.

The identification of the victims has not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

FOX 2's photographer on the scene called it the worst accident he's ever seen.

