Civil rights icon Dr. Vivian joins MLK Celebration at The Wright

Dr. Vivian, a 2013 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, was a trusted adviser to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well as to President Barack Obama during his successful 2008 campaign.

Dr. Vivian remembers the first time he met Dr. King, and says the two hit it off right away.

"The thing I remember about Martin more than anything is his ability to speak. But, the first time I met Martin was in Nashville, Tennessee. I went to interview him, because I was an editor at the time ... and we just naturally melted together. I ended up doing a 20-page piece of him," Dr. Vivian remembers.

Dr. Vivian joined the museum in its day-long event to remember and honor Dr. King.

"Though he is an ancestor now, we're still thinking about freedom and equality. We're still thinking about rights. We're still thinking about equal opportunity to work and to be educated and to have places to live and be in your cities safely," says Yolanda Jack with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

"They should commemorate the birth and the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Don't treat this as a day off to go shopping or sleep late. In fact, come down here to the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and be a part of the number that's witnessing the 92-year-old ali, confidant of Dr. King," says Joann Watson, host of "Wake Up Detroit."

Activities are planned at the museum until 6 p.m., and include arts and crafts, music and film. You can get more information online here.