Parade at Martin Luther King High School honors Civil Rights icon's legacy

- Hundreds line up outside the high school bearing the name of the civil rights icon, Martin Luther King Jr.

As parade participants make their way down East Lafayette, spectators say they can't think of any better place to celebrate the MLK holiday.

"We cannot forget this day," said Melissa Redmon, spectator. "We can't let it go in vain so our children need to know. I said let's go out and watch the parade and keep going and keep moving."

Before the parade got started, the doors of Martin Luther King Jr. Senior High School were opened for people to take a walk back in time to learn about key events in the Civil Rights movement.

"I'm very grateful and I think it gives fortitude to all of us to have this place, this day to serve and give recognition to our history," said Principal Deborah Jenkins.

Students from Clarkston High School were invited to the high school to take part in the day's activities.

"MLK has inspired me a lot," said Kristen Page, a Clarkston student. "He's helped us, helped me realized that it's more about coming together and working as one."

There was also a program to honor individuals whose work reflects MLK's vision.

Among the honorees U S Senator Gary Peters.

"As we celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., it's all about community action and how everyone has a voice," he said. "And we saw that played out in Flint where we had Flint residents coming to Washington, DC marching, talking to legislators."

And those lessons are what this students says motivates him to create change in his neighborhood.

"He inspired me a lot. I'm actually a community activist," said Jaylin Harris. "I wouldn't be standing here right now if it weren't for him standing up for us."