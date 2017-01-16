2 dead after 3-car crash in Sterling Heights Local News 2 dead after 3-car crash in Sterling Heights A mangled mess is all that's left after a devastating car crash in Sterling Heights, leaving debris from the vehicles scattered everywhere.

Police say two people were killed in the three-car crash which happened at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

"Terrible," said Andrea Hermz. "I've been here 15 years and I've never seen anything like this."

A crowd of people gathering in disbelief at the aftermath of a deadly accident at 17 Mile and Ryan in Sterling Heights

Robert Klassen says he could not believe what he was looking at.

"Police were putting up caution tape around scene," said Klassen. "And I actually witnessed seeing body parts on the ground as I came up to the scene."

The crash occurred when the Jeep going southbound on Ryan Road, somehow ended up in the northbound lane.

The Jeep bounced off the Lincoln and then hit a white van.

Investigators say the woman driving the white van was killed and the man driving the Jeep was also killed in the incident.

The driver of the Lincoln was hospitalized for treatment.

"He was moving though," Klassen said. "He was laying on the grass probably in shock of what happened."

Police say it's unclear if weather conditions, alcohol or speed were factors in what caused the accident.

As the investigation continues those who live around here say cars are constantly speeding in the area.

"Very bad. Like people drive like crazy over here," Hermz said. "People drive very fast on Ryan."

As police looked for clues into what caused the accident, Ryan was shut down for several hours before opening back up around 4 p.m. Monday.

The victims’ names have not been released as police attempt to contact their families.

