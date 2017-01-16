Amid concern, Woodhaven mayor has tap water tested Local News Amid concern, Woodhaven mayor has tap water tested

Something smells strange Downriver and that something is the water.

Residents say the color flowing from the tap is discolored and it stinks, too.

"I have just noticed lately that when I'm doing laundry my towels have a really weird smell to them," said Kris Conkright, Brownstown Township resident.

"I actually threw them away because I got so weirded out about it."

It has been a problem since last week and it's something a lot of people are talking about.

"It's a major concern, I mean we don't want see what happened in Flint," said Mary Kittle, of Brownstown Township. "It's a major concern."

"I have a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old at home," said April Lopez, a Wyandotte resident. "So it is a concern for us."

And even though the Great Lakes Water authorities say the water has been tested and is clean and safe to drink the Downriver community of Woodhaven took additional action.

Woodhaven Mayor Patricia Odette had water samples tested at an independent lab - they came back negative for E.coli and coliform bacteria.

"We just did testing to make sure the water is safe, to ensure the water is okay," said Tim Neighbors, Woodhaven water director.

City officials still trying to figure out what's causing the sulfur-like smell.

"I'm not sure what tests we're going to perform next," said Neighbors. "I will be consulting with the city administration and mayor and reaching out to the Great Lakes Water Authority as well. Bacteria and E.coli, everything came back negative - and those are your heavy hitters that you have to be concerned about."