Former political aide believes it is Warren mayor on offensive recordings

FOX 2 came out to the home of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts to give him a chance to respond to the latest allegations.



Since our report about this leaked audio first aired, multiple people who know Fouts personally say not only is that his voice but they've heard him talk like that many time before.

"I listened to the tape and it's sickening," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. "If Mayor Fouts said those things, then he needs to go."

Strong reactions after allegations of hateful talk from Warren Mayor Jim Fouts are released to a news outlet, the Motor City Muckraker site. It was an audio recording that the mayor denies is him.

Among the recorded comments:

"I remember this one kid in my class I told you some years ago. he said we have a party store. He says my dad had rules. I said what are they? Only two n****** at a time."

"You know blacks do look like chimpanzees. I was watching this black woman with her daughter and they look like two chimps."

Rev. W.J. Rideout III confronted Fouts earlier on Monday after a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Warren.

"Do you consider us black chimps? The blood of Martin Luther King is on your hands."

Fouts responded, "Nope, that is an engineered tape."

"We're facing racism all over America and now this," said Rideout. "He looks like one foot in the grave while he is talking about other people."

But some, after hearing the audio felt compelled to come forward to FOX 2

"There is no doubt in my mind that they were unedited. because I heard the story about the party store and heard him refer to African-Americans as chimpanzees in the past."

Joe DiSano used to be a political consultant for Fouts but walked away three years ago after he says he heard hateful rhetoric on a consistent basis.

"He pantomimed like he was a monkey in reference to two African-American voters."

FOX 2 was at Warren's City Hall during a Martin Luther King Jr. event where Amy Lange confronted him about the second round of hateful speech tapes released.



The first came around Christmas allegedly the mayor putting down the disabled people of Warren.

FOX 2: "You are still denying the old tape and now these."

FOUTS: "That's not me at all."

In addition to racist remarks. the audio includes attacks on older women.

Think I want to "expletive" date a 60 year old hag? (Expletive that expletive). I'm not interested in any old ugly hag. I think after a certain age they're all dried up, washed up, burned down."

"They expletive when they're young and when they get old they're just mean, hateful, dried up old expletive."

Mayor Fouts used Dr. King's own word in response to the allegations.

"I like the phrase we shall overcome; I will overcome all these phony tapes."

"These are insights into a man's soul and what he really believes," DiSano said. "That's why the people of Warren should be asking for his resignation."

