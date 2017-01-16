Coyotes break into man's Washington Township home Local News Coyotes break into man's Washington Township home

- Some wayward wildlife created a stir in Washington Township as a homeowner hears a crash then finds some eyes staring back at him.

"I hear a glass breaking," John Osborne said. "I wake up out of a dead sleep what's happening? More glass breaking."

Panic set it for John Osborne Sunday night. He thought someone had broken into their Washington Township house on Glacier Pine Drive.

He searched the top two levels and then headed downstairs.

"And here it is the shade knocked down, the hole in the window," he said. "And glass spread all over the place. So I started to walk over to the plant they had knocked down and I started to straighten it up and a head popped up."

That head belonged to a coyote that broke through the basement window.

"I don't think my feet hit the stairs when I was going up the stairs," he said. "I took off running and called 911 and they called animal control."

So animal control comes able to get the first coyote out of there. The sheriff's department leaves as well just before John comes back downstairs and all of a sudden another coyote's head pops up.

"Now I am kind of freaking out," Osborne said. "I turn and I run back upstairs and the officer was just backing out of the driveway. I said wait a minute we have another problem - there is another guy down there."

Animal control officers came back and wrangled the other coyote up the stairs, took it around back and released it with the other one.

Osborne suspects mating season inspired the wild animals to break through his double-pane window.

"The first one come through the window, it was a female running away and when she came through, because there were two crashed, the male came right behind," he said.

The coyotes left a trail of destruction behind and because they were released not too far away from his house - he is worried his furry intruders may return.



FOX 2: "What if he comes back?"

"I don't know, he's got two more windows he can come in," Osborne quipped. "It is very unusual. I don't want to scare people but they have to be aware, if they have a small dog, this thing can do some damage."