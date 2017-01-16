K-9 officers in Harper Woods receive Narcan training Local News K-9 officers in Harper Woods receive Narcan training It has been a life-saving drug for people reversing the effects of a heroin overdose.

But it can also save the lives of some very important crime-fighting canines on the front lines. Monday night, members of the Harper Woods Police Department learned how to administer the drug Narcan to its canine officers.



The highly-trained dogs often help with drug raids. If the dog accidently ingests a dangerous narcotic, it's handler will now carry a nasal spray to counter the potentially deadly effects.

"It is a life-saving agent," said Dr. David Balaj. "Because depending on how much they sniff and get into, they could be in a life-threatening

situation in just a matter of minutes. If we can administer this right away, we save the life of a very valuable animal that is working to save the lives of people in the community."



Canine members of the force are often credited with saving the lives of civilians and police officers. Having this medicine will help protect them.

Monday night's training session also included instruction from a veterinarian -- on what to do if the four-legged officer suffers a health emergency on the job.

