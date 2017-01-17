Naked man found dead, riddled with bullets on Detroit's west side

Detroit Police are investigating the murder of a man they say was found naked and riddled with bulletholes on the city's west side Tuesday morning.

According to police, they were called to the area of Vassar and Faust around 7:20 to investigate a man who was "down over the wheel".

When police arrived, they found the man naked and lying on the sidewalk and he had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police do not have an identification on the man. They're referring to him as John Doe and say they believe he is in his 30s. Beyond that - police have little to go on.

The area is just off the Southfield Freeway and two blocks north of Seven Mile. Anyone with information who may have been in the area is asked to call police.