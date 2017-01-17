Detroit activist Rev. Rideout protesting Warren police brutality amid mayor scandal

A Detroit activist is leading a protest Tuesday against alleged police brutality in the City of Warren.

Reverend W.J. Rideout III, pastor of Our God’s People Church in Detroit, and other members of the community are gathering outside Warren City Hall.

They’re protesting against alleged police brutality toward 19-year-old Gabrielle Stokes, the daughter of R&B singer Sara Stokes.

Gabrielle was arrested early January in Warren on charges of the purchase/consumption of alcohol by a minor and disturbing the peace.

The reverend says police broke Gabrielle’s shoulder bone and hurt her wrist.

Rideout says they are protesting against what he says is racism, discrimination, police brutality, and the corrupted administration

On Monday, the reverend confronted Warren Mayor Jim Fouts after audio recordings featuring racist statements were leaked and attributed to Fouts.

Motor City Muckraker released the recordings, which featured a voice the organization attributes to Fouts, comparing African American people to chimps, among other disparaging comments.

Fouts has denied that it his voice on the audio recordings and says that Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel has released them to smear his name.