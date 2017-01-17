Customized bike stolen from disabled Macomb County teen Local News Customized bike stolen from disabled Macomb County teen A Macomb County family is devastated after some thoughtless thieves take off with their van that was customized for their disabled son.

"I'm a little upset because that guy took my bike. It was very important," Desean Hopkins said.

Hopkins, 13 years old, has cerebral palsy.

One of his prized possesions is his special 3-wheel bicycle -- a gift from Beaumont Hospital.

"My bike was purple," he said. "It helps me exercise my legs."

Sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, Desean's mom's handicap-equipped minivan was stolen from their Chesterfield Township apartment complex.

That special bike was inside.

"We try to get a lot of exercise in his legs so they don't tighten up. He won't be stiff, and right now we're trying to get him to walk -- cause he used to walk," Kathleen Miller said.

Police recovered the van, but it's no longer drivable. Desean's bike still is still missing.

"The person who took it is a mystery," Hopkins said.

Kathleen and her son hope someone sees this story -- someone who know where to find dDsean's special bike and maybe someone who can help them get a new van.

"It's something to get me around, to get him to his appointments," she said.

Anyone wishing to help out should contact fox2newsdesk@foxtv.com.