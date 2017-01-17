Royal Oak man's home literally sinking into pit Local News Royal Oak man's home literally sinking into pit Fox 2's Problem Solvers are getting involved after a Royal oak man says his yard and garage are sinking into the pit next door.

First he called the city, then he sent video from his cell phone to Fox 2.

The land next to Paul Wilson's garage is literally eroding away.

"As time went on, more and more stuff started falling into the pit," Wilson said.

It all started on Monday when contractors dug a hole on Parkdale Avenue in Royal Oak -- the first step in building a new home.

"I was pretty scared that this building might fall down into the pit here," Wilson said. "As you can see they're about four feet onto my property from the spray paint line there."

You can see as Wilson backs up his brother's car, the ground literally crumbles away.

Paul called the city building department to report the issue and we stopped by and showed an employee pictures of the damage, but he told us this is considered a civil dispute between Wilson's landlord and the builder.

The builder declined our request for an interview but on the phone he said he would start taking immediate steps to fix the problem.