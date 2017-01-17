Tonight: Gov. Snyder delivers State of the State address

- Governor Rick Snyder is slated to deliver his State of the State address Tuesday night. The Flint water crisis is, once again, expected to be a main talking point.

More than a year ago, Gov. Snyder started facing heavy criticism for the failures that led to and prolonged the water crisis.

So far, Snyder has been tight-lipped about tonight's speech, but he has spoken often of how the problems in Flint should spark a commitment to replacing aging water pipes and other infrastructure across Michigan.

This will be Snyder's seventh State of the State address.