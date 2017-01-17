Former cancer doctor Fata and victims back in court Local News Former cancer doctor Fata and victims back in court

He's the local doctor ordered to pay millions of dollars after giving hundreds of patients cancer treatments they didn't even need.



On Tuesday Farid Fata and his victims were back in federal court.

The doctor that has become known as the mastermind behind one of the largest health care frauds in American history was present in federal court Tuesday, keeping his head down wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He is serving a 45-year sentence for providing more than 500 patients with drugs they didn't need...telling many of them they had cancer.

"He told me I had multiple myeloma, well come to find out two and a half years later I didn't have anything," said Robert Sobieray.

Terri Mitchell was falsely diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, and treated with Chemo and radiation for 7 and a half years.

"It's like to grab a bunch of needles and punch him with the needles like I had to go through," Mitchell said.

Other patients died after being over-prescribed by former doctor Farid Fata. But no one will be receiving a check for the unaccountable pain and anguish caused. Instead, they'll be lucky if the long overdue restitution will even make a dent in their medical bills.

Some victims have even lost their homes.

There is about $13 million in the pot to be dispersed among the victims, but a chunk of that will go to insurance companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield and Medicare.

"It doesn't matter anymore because the money isn't going to correct everything that's wrong with me," said Sobieray. "And I know I'm not going to get everything I put into it."

The next and possibly last restitution hearing will be scheduled for sometime this summer, when victims hope to finally collect a check, though there could be some conflicts with that payment with a pending civil lawsuit.

The former oncologist was silent at the hearing, though he asked to address the courtroom. He was denied by Judge Paul Borman who said Fata could submit a written statement instead.

"I'm just glad I'm able to see my little granddaughter," Mitchell said. "I only have one little granddaughter. She's three. And I'm just glad I'm able to see her."