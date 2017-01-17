State of the State address critics ask for more substance

- The speech predictably hit on the key areas that we expected to here - from education to infrastructure, Michigan's place in the future of the auto industry and of course the ongoing crisis in Flint.



It seemed afterwards new and returning lawmakers were hoping for something a little more specific across the board.

"I appreciate what he is doing in terms of college degrees for Detroiters. but 47 percent of the city is functionally illiterate right now," said Sen. Coleman Young II (D-Detroit). "How are they going to have the training to get those college degrees. I like the part he talked about with labor and apprenticeships but if you don't have the basic skillset necessary to get there, and we don't right now."

"I'm from Inkster, Michigan and our public education was dissolved," said Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster). "I definitely want to see more creative, innovative ways of how we're going to get our youth propelled to more educational success."

"One area that I am interested in is unchecked charters," said Rep. Christine Greig (D-Farmington). "We have a lot of for-profit charter management companies that not held up to standards that our traditional public schools are."

"Michigan's future is all about this convergence of the tech sector and the transportation sector, to have computers on wheels built in Michigan," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. "The backstory is this is backstory between California and Michigan as to where the cars of the future are going to be built."

"Still tonight I would have liked to hear just a little more about the infrastructure," said Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works manager.

"Let's get clean, safe water to people to drink," Schuette said. "And then work on the infrastructure. You can't tell people to wait. I think you have to help people get water."

"I wish he would have elaborated more on his plans for Flint," said Rep. Darrin Camilleri, (D-Brownstown Township). "But I want to make sure clean water is accessible for every single person in Michigan and make sure my community is taken care of as well."

"We need $4 billion dollars in investment," Greig said. "But we heard no details on how we achieve that investment and what the priorities are for fixing the infrastructure. We have horrible issues going on right now in Fraser. It's all over the state, we know it is a ticking time bomb. We need some details."