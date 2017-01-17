Skubick: What you didn't hear during Snyder's State of the State Local News Skubick: What you didn't hear during Snyder's State of the State FOX 2 Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick knows Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder better than anyone and he offered his impressions of the State of the State.

"If you like your State of the States rosy and upbeat this was your message tonight as he spoke in great terms of all the successes he's had," Skubick said. "The only thing missing from the speech was the governor singing 'Happy days are here again.'"

Skubick added that sometimes State of the State messages are more important for what is not said - and there was a lot not said tonight.

One name not mentioned - Donald Trump and it may have been a missed opportunity to add it when talking about jobs coming back to Michigan.

-He also did not talk about the unemployment system mess including the 30,000 to 40,000 who committed fraud.

-He said nothing about cutting taxes - some Republicans want to do that but Snyder does not.

-When it came to funding infrastructure you may have blinked and missed a brief mention that "we could increase fees, taxes and bonds."

And the most poignant line? When he said we hope for the best but can't count on it from the government in reference to the health care for 613,000 people in Michigan who will have it for the first time, but could lose it.



