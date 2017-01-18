Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield evacuated after bomb threat

- Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was called in to the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit in West Bloomfield.

We're told the threatening phone call came in just before 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. The building has been evacuated.

West Bloomfield Police and the Oakland County Sheriff's bomb squad are on scene investigating.

The community center is located on Maple Road just west of Drake Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.