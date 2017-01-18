Video shows assault of American Coney Island worker that led to shooting Local News Video shows assault of American Coney Island worker that led to shooting Surveillance video shows a fight inside American Coney Island that eventually led to a shooting in downtown Detroit.

- Surveillance video shows a fight inside American Coney Island that eventually led to a shooting in downtown Detroit.

The early morning incident happened on at 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 8 when a 19-year-old employee was shot during a fight inside the diner in the 100 block of Lafayette. Police say he suffered a non-fatal injury and is expected to recover.

The video shows the employee being assaulted by several people, before they throw chairs across the room.

The suspect is described as a black male, 21-25, wearing a black and red ball cap, a red polo shirt, blue jeans, and black and white gym shoes.

Detroit police say several males entered the location and began assaulting a group of females that were inside. When the victim, along with other employees attempted to stop them, the suspects began assaulting the employees. During the fight, an armed suspect entered the business.

When the people that he was with began to leave, he pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim suffered a non-fatal injury.

The males with the who were with the suspect in the video are also wanted for questioning in this case and are considered persons of interest.



If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police, Third Precinct Detectives at (313) 596-1340 or (313)596-5342. Citizens can remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or leave a tip on the DPDConnect app,