New Haven trustee in court on bribery charges Local News New Haven trustee in court on bribery charges One of five lawmakers accused of trading votes for cash appeared in court Wednesday to face the charges against him.

Christopher Craigmiles, 43, is one of several elected officials caughter up in a wide-ranging probe of corruption.

In the video above you'll see Fox 2's M.L. Elrick stop by Craigmiles' home, but he didn't have much to say.

In court Wednesday, Craigmiles said he reviewed the charges against him and asked for a court-appointed attorney.

The FBI says an undercover operative met with New Haven Trustee Brett Harris last year and paid him thousands to vote for a contract.

The feds say Harris told them that Craigmiles would also take a bribe.

They say Craigmiles accepted a $5,000 bribe to vote for a contract in the future.

Harris did not appear in court with Craigmiles, who left with the courtroom with his future and freedom in doubt.