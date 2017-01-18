Threats made against Jewish community centers around the country Local News Threats made against Jewish community centers around the country

Local law enforcement in West Bloomfield didn’t take any chances. They evacuated the Jewish Community Center after a caller made a bomb threat as part of a nationwide scare in the past two weeks.

“It’s just a shame. They just do this to make us scared, but we’re not scared at all,” said Jason Tepper, a student.

"I'm not at liberty to give the specifics. It was consistent with the threats that have been received by I believe over 30 institutions around the country, 16 today and it described the potential of a bomb in a package,” said Brian Siegel, Executive Director of the JCC.

Nine states were targeted on Wednesday including Florida where a Jewish Community Center in Miami Beach had to be evacuated.

Students and Staff here in Metro Detroit are aware of the attempts to cause a scare.

"Obviously a lot of us looked it up and we saw it was bomb threats from JCC's around the nation, but they kept us calm, even though there was chatter about it. They said we will keep you updated, and they kept us calm," said a student.

West Bloomfield Police conducted a full search, but did not locate a bomb, and the building was reopened.

The Police Chief says he is aware of all the threats. That's why his officers continue to patrol the JCC and remain on alert.

"We pay attention what goes on around here. We're not naïve. As much as we think there are threats that are more prominent elsewhere in the world, we’re not ignorant to the fact that it could come here to West Bloomfield. We have open lines of communication with the staff and managers,” said Chief Michael Patton of the West Bloomfield Police Dept.

Several hundred people had to be evacuated from the JCC before they were able to return. Chief Patton says the procedure to get everyone out went smoothly, but he will also look for ways to improve.

We do know the FBI is now investigating the bomb threats.