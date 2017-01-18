At least 200 local women to march on Washington Saturday Local News At least 200 local women to march on Washington Saturday

- Michigan families already in Washington DC Wednesday night getting ready to watch Donald Trump be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Thousands of Michiganders are expected to flock to our nation’s capital this weekend. Some for the inauguration and some in protest ready to join the "Women's March on Washington".

Karen Risko is getting ready and she is one of the people organizing a trip for the women's march. Risko and nearly 200 women from Metro Detroit will travel by bus.

Risko plans to hold a sign fighting for the survival of the Affordable Health Care Act or, Obama care. She hopes GOP lawmakers will hear her message and stop their plans to repeal.

"In the middle of the night, like snakes in the grass," she said. "They're trying to repeal this. So that is my big issue."

In 2012, Risko was diagnosed and treated for breast cancer. The following year, she had a severe heart scare causing her to faint at times.

"To have the peace of mind that I'm covered for pre-existing conditions and one person as a sole business owner be able to purchase legitimate coverage, instead of those little cheap insurance card plans before that covered nothing," she said.

Risko talks about Saturday's march.

"It's a peaceful march and we just want to bring attention that we feel the administration coming in may be taking us back in many areas such as civil rights, reproductive rights or women's rights," Risko said.

At the same time, a well-known conservative and former state rep. traveling to D.C. for the inauguration says we have to wait and see what the President-Elect does in his first 100 days in office.

"There's originally the honeymoon 100 day plan that everybody talks about," said Rocky Raczkowski. "I'm very confident economically speaking, that this president will be a tremendous boost for our economy.

"I support the right to protest and I support the right for all individuals to have their voice heard. But it's a little premature, don't you think Josh. I think we should first at least see what the administration does first."

Risko disagrees.

"Suddenly let's wait and see, let's work together, blah blah, blah," she said. "They really didn't do that for the eight years."

As in Michigan and nationwide, you have individuals traveling to the nation's capital this week, two sides divided.

In his final press conference at the White House, President Obama expressed that he feels that the country will be "okay."

