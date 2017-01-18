Almost $1 million in pot seized in east side Detroit police bust Local News Almost $1 million in pot seized in east side Detroit police bust Detroit police made a major marijuana bust during a raid Wednesday with the street value close to a million dollars.

The bust happened at about 4 p.m. at a warehouse on Gratiot and Mohican on Detroit's east side.

One arrest was made as four large rooms were found with plants in the facility, estimated to be about 1,000 square feet per room in what was a massive operation.

Many of the plants were about eight feet tall or as large as Christmas trees.

"That's correct," said Lt. Jonathan Parnell. "Everything in this room is ready to go, ready to be harvested and sold to street level buyers or medical marijuana facilities so we were able to execute the search warrant and make this recovery before it was harvested."

The bust was part of DPD's Operation Cease-Fire in the 9th Precinct as one of the methods for crime prevention.

