Some still support embattled Warren mayor during controversy Local News Some still support embattled Warren mayor during controversy The latest audio recordings are not the first to get Warren Mayor Jim Fouts into trouble.

The content is raising questions about what else he may be saying behind closed doors and how long it's been going on.

"In the last election he got 85 percent of the vote," said Rob Papandrea, Warren city council.

Papandrea is standing strong in support of Warren Mayor Jim Fouts - under fire for a lewd and racist recording released this week - attributed to the mayor demeaning African-Americans and older women.

"The mayor says he didn't make those remarks," said Papandrea. "I take him at his word."

Those recordings released just weeks after others disparaging the mentally disabled.

There was also a recording revealed in 2013 when Fouts lashed out at people working for the city.

:If I saw him in the (expletive) street and had a baseball bat, I would beat the (expletive) down to the (expletive) ground. It would take me just a little bit to find a (expletive) gun and blow his (expletive) head off. That's how (blanked) off I am."

That resulted in a whistleblower lawsuit with a former appointee which awarded nearly $200,000.

"Mayor Fouts has had a long political career, a combative political career," Papandrea said. "He's popular with the people, 85 percent of the vote and unpopular with his fellow politicians."

The question is now will the people still support him in light of the latest recordings.

"In the United States we have a right to confront our accusers," Papandrea said. "No one is according Mayor Fouts the right to

confront his accuser. I take him at his word, he says it's not him."

FOX 2 tried to talk to Fouts but was told he was in meetings.