Rescued Rottweiler found mutilated with nose, ears cut off

A sickening case of animal cruelty on Detroit's west side as a dog is mutilated and abandoned.

The pictures are so shocking, one might wonder how a human could be so inhumane.

We want to warn you - the video and pictures may be hard to view - but it's nothing compared to what this poor dog endured.

FOX 2: "You have to wonder what kind of monster could do something like this?"

"That's why we are offering a reward," said Michigan Humane Society cruelty investigator Mark Ramos.

It is amazing this brown and tan Rottweiler was able to survive what happened to him.

Baron he is now called, was discovered Tuesday night walking near Warren and Livernois on Detroit's southwest side. Someone noticed how thin he was and lured him into the store Parts Galore.

When they took a closer look they realized the animal had been brutally mutilated and called the Michigan Humane Society.

"The nose has been removed, both ears have been removed straight down to the skull," Ramos said. "The tail has been docked, a large portion of the tail has been removed and there's large abrasions on his back legs."

Pictures taken shortly after the Michigan Humane Society rescued the severely injured dog detail the abuse. Workers brought it back to the Mackey Center for animal care and are working to nurse the older dog back to health.

Despite what happened to him, cruelty investigator Mark Ramos says Baron seems to extremely friendly and social.

They believe he was raised by a good owner, but that's not who maimed him.

"As long as I have been doing this, I can't imagine somebody taking care of a dog for as long as they have taken care of him and then turn around and doing this to their own dog," Ramos said.

"Dogs are pretty resilient as you seen he is pretty friendly seeking out people despite what has happened to him."

The dog is being held as a stray as it recovers from its injuries.

The Michigan Humane Society is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the heartless person or persons who did this.

"We are hoping there is a chance someone will see us recognize the dog and we will get a better idea of how he ended up in this situation," Ramos said.

The dog again is being held as a stray and treated for his injuries - if no one comes forward he will be up for adoption in a few weeks.

