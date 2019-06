- One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday night around 11:55 p.m. in the 16600 block of Lesure.

Detroit Police say the victim, a 23-year-old man, was at a house party at the above location when a silver Impala pulled up and someone inside started shooting. The victim was shot. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUP.

