Suspects assault coney island workers on video before shooting Local News Suspects assault coney island workers on video before shooting The assault lead to a shooting and now an American Coney Island employee is recovering from a gunshot wound.

Meanwhile the suspects are still on the streets.

American Coney Island has been made a lot safer since this happened, more on that in a moment but right now police need your help finding the man who opened fire inside the restaurant--turning a Detroit institution into a crime scene.

"It's not like he shot at an employee or at a specific person just you know punks with guns out there.

And it was all caught on camera beginning with this brawl. A group of men attack American Coney Island employees---one of them seen here is punched repeatedly.

Their crime? Chivalry.

FOX 2: "Your guys were defending women when this all happened?"

"My guys were defending some young ladies that were being harassed waiting in line to go into the bathroom," said owner Grace Keros.

Keros owns the iconic eatery that will have been around for a century come this May. The chaos in the coney happened at 3 a.m. Sunday Jan. 8.

Keros says the men harassing the women attacked her employees when they stuck up for them - then the brawl and shortly after the gunshot.

"Some guys pulled up in some party bus and come in and saw a whole bunch of people fighting and you saw, decided to pull a gun out and shoot into a crowd."

When he did, a 19-year-old employee was hit. Keros says he's okay but this is not.

"I'm not going to put up with it and that stuff is not going to happen here," she said.

Keros is putting her money where her mouth is, beefing up security by hiring off-duty Detroit cops to make sure things don't get out of hand.

"It's actual police officers in uniform with a gun and I will be having them here," she said. "I've already hired them. They started last weekend and I'm paying for it. and I'm so happy to do it."

Police say they’re looking for

Black man between 21-25 years old, a black and red ball cap,. red polo shirt, blue jeans and black and white gym shoes.

If you have any information please call Detroit police Third Precinct detectives at (313) 596-1340 or (313) 596-5342 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

