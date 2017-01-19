Watch at 10am: Little Caesars Arena announcement

- A big announcement is coming this morning from Olympia Entertainment regarding Little Caesars Arena.

Little Caesars Arena posted a photo to its Facebook page Wednesday night showing the logos of the Pistons and the Red Wings next to a big question mark. The photo also teases that whatever's coming will happen in September 2017.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference on the FOX 2 Facebook page here. It's scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Some are speculating the announcement could be about a third sports team that will play at the arena; others wonder if we may learn the first musical act who will play at the venue.

Either way, Olympia Entertainment has been tight-lipped about the announcement and we'll all have to wait until 10 a.m. to find out.